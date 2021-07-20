Twitter (TWTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

