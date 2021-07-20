U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $73.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

