Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $7,022,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,621,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after buying an additional 1,092,785 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after buying an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 871,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,515,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,280,000 after acquiring an additional 764,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

