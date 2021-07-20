UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ozon by 50,197.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

