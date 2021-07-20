UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Meredith worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

MDP opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

