UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.