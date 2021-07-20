UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

