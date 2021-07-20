UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

