UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Diamond S Shipping worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.