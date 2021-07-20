UBS Group AG Has $303,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.