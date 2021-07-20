UBS Group AG Has $311,000 Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Caesarstone worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $452.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.