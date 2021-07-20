UBS Group AG Sells 42,049 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 104.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.