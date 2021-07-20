UBS Group AG Takes $292,000 Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $693.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

