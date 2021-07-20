UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €525.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

