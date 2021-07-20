UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,485.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.