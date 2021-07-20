UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

