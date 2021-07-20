Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.20

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,170.38. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

ULE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353.13 ($30.74).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.