Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.13 ($30.74).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

ULE opened at GBX 2,406 ($31.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,170.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.