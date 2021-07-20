Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

