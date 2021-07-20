uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Specifically, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,961,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 851.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.