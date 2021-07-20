United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,919,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $496,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 183,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 276,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 209,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

