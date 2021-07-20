United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UPS stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

