Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $5.67. 73,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,912. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

