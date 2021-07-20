UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003196 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $6.74 million and $760,907.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00143757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,665.52 or 0.99879121 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

