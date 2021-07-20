Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1,244.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 44,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.