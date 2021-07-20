USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:USAK opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.21. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
