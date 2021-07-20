USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.21. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

