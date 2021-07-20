USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.