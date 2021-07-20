Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) EVP Michael R. Long Sells 73,117 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) EVP Michael R. Long sold 73,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

