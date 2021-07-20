V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.