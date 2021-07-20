V3 Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 2.3% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,071. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

