Vai (VAI) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Vai has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00138747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.59 or 0.99866086 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 85,603,038 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

