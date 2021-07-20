Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

VLO stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

