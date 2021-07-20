VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.61

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.61 and last traded at $204.41, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.