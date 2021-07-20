VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.61

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.61 and last traded at $204.41, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.