Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lessened by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

