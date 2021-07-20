Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Lokken Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

