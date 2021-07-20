Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 182.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $368,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.