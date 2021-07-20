Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 836,798 shares.The stock last traded at $91.07 and had previously closed at $91.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

