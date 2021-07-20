Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 470,839 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

