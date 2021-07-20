Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,452. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

