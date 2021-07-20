Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $115,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $293.30 and a 1-year high of $402.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

