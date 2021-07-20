Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,622 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,166. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

