Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $25.00. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 4,573 shares.

Specifically, Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

