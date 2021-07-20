VAULT Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $1.52 million and $1,129.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00012040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00094026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.85 or 1.00169011 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,288 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

