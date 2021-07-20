Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.83. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

