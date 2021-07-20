Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

