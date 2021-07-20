VeriSign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSN opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,309. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

