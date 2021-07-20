Veritable L.P. Buys New Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NML opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

