Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 865,000 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 865,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 11.56% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MON. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:MON remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.