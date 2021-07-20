Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 272.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. 1,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.