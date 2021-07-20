Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 694.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,288. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

